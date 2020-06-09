Historical society gets a free makeover in Wayne County

The owner of Honesdale-based Pascavage Painting volunteered to give the Wallenpaupack Historical Society building a fresh coat of paint, free of charge.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An organization in Wayne County that's been struggling financially during the pandemic is getting a makeover, courtesy of a painting company.

The owner of Honesdale-based Pascavage Painting volunteered to give the Wallenpaupack Historical Society building a fresh coat of paint, free of charge.

The company partnered with Sherwin-Williams to get the materials, and local businesses donated food and drinks to the crew while they paint.

"To see, for myself and for others, that are incredibly passionate about the area, and that goes for all the board members and everything, for us to be able to do this, and for these guys to even jump in and offer it, I mean that's like over the top," said Ray Milora, Wallenpaupack Historical Society.

"It's been huge to actually be able to leave a piece of our company behind in the history of Hawley actually so it's pretty cool in that aspect," said Vinny Pascavage.