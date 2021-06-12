Heroes recognized for saving man trapped under SUV

Two men in Wayne County were honored on Monday.

shows us their reunion with the young man they saved.

A harrowing ordeal for 18-year-old Stephen Stolarik last Monday as he was changing a flat tire on his mother's SUV along Route 6 near Waymart.

It's a high-traffic area, and Stephen says he was worried about the extra traffic and large trucks driving by as he was changing the tire. But that wouldn't be his biggest worry.

The jack gave out, and the SUV landed on top of him.

"The adrenaline just kicked in, and I just thought I need to keep calm for her for my mother because I knew she was freaking out," said Stephen.

Stephen's mother, Samantha, immediately dialed 911 to get help. At the same time, James Timlin and Dennis Stawinski, who works for Redline Towing, happen to be driving by on their way to a service call when they saw the vehicle on the side of the road.

When they realized what was happening, they pulled over and jumped into action.

"I just got adrenaline; I guess picked the rest of the truck up and told him to slide out, and then two other guys helped him out. Once I saw him get away, she said the truck was good, or he was out and I put the truck down," said James Timlin of Scranton.

Steven was stuck under the SUV for only a matter of minutes but his mom says she's thankful that the guys stopped when they did.

"I am very thankful that they were they stopped and did what they had to do. They did put the tire back on my truck so that I could actually go and meet with him at the hospital," said Samantha.

Even the timing of James and Dennis driving by was a coincidence.

"On our way there actually we were going on a late night call like he said, and on our way there we actually forgot our tools and everything, and we got out of the truck after we jacked it up and we're like Jimmy, we can't even go to our other job now because we didn't bring our tools so we just called it a day and went home," said Dennis Stawinski of Scranton.

"If they weren't there, it could have been a lot worse for me. I could not be here," said Stephen.

Members of the Waymart Volunteer Fire Company presented James and Dennis with certificates of recognition for their quick action and bravery.

Because of them, Stephen's injuries are minor scratches and a bone bruise to his hip and not worse.

The fire company has also applied for certificates through the state to award the two for their heroism.