Helping a family after tree-cutting tragedy

A lifelong farmer and father of four died Saturday while cutting a tree at his farm in Clinton Township.

WAYMART, Pa. — There were two important things you needed to know about Kevin Weist: he loved his farm, and he loved his family.

On Saturday, he died while doing what he loved - tending to the family farm of his wife, Jen, where the couple lived with their four children.

State police say the 43-year-old Honesdale native was cutting a tree on the property in Clinton Township when the tree snapped and fell on him.

"When I heard the news, I knew I had to do something," said Kelly Kyzer of Lake Ariel.

Kyzer has been a friend of the family for almost two decades. She started a GoFundMe, thinking she'd raise a couple of thousand dollars to lessen the burden of being a single mother of four. In just a few days, it's already raised more than $14,000.

Kyzer says that's a testament to how well-known and loved the family is in the Wayne County community.

"If you knew Kevin if you needed anything, he was the first one there to help. And if you ever walked through the barns at the Wayne County Fair, you were sure to have seen him or Jen and the kids there," said Kyzer.

Newswatch 16 interviewed Kevin 7 years ago when his barn flooded. He described how he had to rescue his cows.

Even from that brief interview, you can tell a lot about the type of person Kevin was.

"That was Kevin in a nutshell. If you see how much you care about the farm, that's how much he cared about everybody," said Kyzer.

Making the loss that much worse, Jen lost her father back in 2003 on the same far, in almost the exact same accident.

"She definitely is a very strong person. Right now, she keeps saying that she's numb. But she will get through it and she'll get through it with the community support," said Kyzer.