HONESDALE, Pa. — Work to alleviate flooding problems in Wayne County has been hampered by recent heavy rain.

Back in May, floodwaters damaged homes and made a mess along Parkway Drive in Honesdale.

Crews started work on Friday to dig up and put in a larger pipe to help with the flow of water.

But heavy rains have slowed the process workers have had to continually dig out what has washed back in.