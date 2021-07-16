Harmony in the Woods in Hawley

An outdoor concert venue is bringing music lovers together to experience music from all over the world.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Harmony Presents is a nonprofit foundation based in Wayne County that has hosted concerts in the boiler room of the Hawley Silk Mill for many years. The Interest grew, and then the space was used for private events. Organizers had to come up with a new plan for a new venue.

"We didn't want to stop our music series, and our concerts and all, so it took a little time, but Henry did have this land and there was this kind of this idea that maybe we might do something up here," Jill Carletti said.

A wooded area along Route 6 in Hawley is now the home for Harmony in the Woods. The brand-new outdoor amphitheater began its first summer concert series last weekend, giving music lovers a space to appreciate the beauty of the sights and sounds around them.

"To kind of have these two elements that are so kind of basic and primal to us as humans and be able to experience both together in the outdoors and with incredible performances, it just kind of can really put, it just really makes you feel good."

Organizers have brought in bands from all over the world to perform on this stage and give people a chance to experience music they may have never heard before.

"There is this idea growing up that you thought that you had to leave to experience these different engaging, exciting things, that maybe you don't really have to leave for like they are we're bringing them here. Hawley is getting put on the map," Carletti said.