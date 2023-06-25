Ham radio field day in Wayne County

Folks from all over gathered together in Wayne County Sunday for a ham radio field day.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a big weekend in the world of ham radio in Wayne County.

Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a popular hobby people use to talk across town or around the world or to send out emergency communications without the internet.

You can set up a ham radio station anywhere, and that's what people at the Valley View Farm and Campground in Waymart did.

The Windmill Amateur Radio Group hosted its annual field day event, which is a nationwide emergency communications exercise for ham radio operators.

Organizers say it was a great way to show others how ham radio works.

"They're going to actually see the operation of amateur radio again, known also as ham radio. And it goes to show with simple antenna systems and everything else as far as how we contact people throughout the different parts of the world," said Joe Cieciorka, Windmill Amateur Radio Group President.

Lots of folks came out to learn about ham radio at the field day in Wayne County.