Halloween art gallery coming to Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Members of the Wayne County Arts Alliance are putting the finishing touches on a new art gallery coming to Honesdale.

It's called the Haunted Mezzanine, and during a time when other events are being canceled this Halloween season, artists from the area thought this would be a good way to get you in the spirit.

"It's incredible to bring it all together. It's sort of always been a dream of mine. I've always wanted to bring artwork more into the bash but that was always such a crazy party there was always fear of things being damaged," said Paul Plumadore, Wayne County Arts Alliance.

The annual Halloween Bash and other Halloween events including the parade in Honesdale are not happening this year because of the pandemic, but the Haunted Mezzanine on the second floor of the Missing Pieces building on Main Street will be open throughout the month of October.

"We're trying to create a Halloween event. It's still a gallery, it's still about art. We just wanted to make it more fun," said Plumadore.

Creating the art gallery was also an opportunity to bring all 13 of these skeletons into one place.

We first showed you the skeletons a few weeks ago haunting around Honesdale, on display in different storefronts in the borough.

Now they're all together here and the auction to bid on them also opens October 1.

"You're not only getting an incredible creature for your Halloween fun but you're also supporting a really great organization. This is their major fundraiser for this year because other things were not able to happen. It's important to support it," said Plumadore.