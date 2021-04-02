Surprise guilty plea to attempted homicide in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jesse Skates appeared in court on Thursday in Wayne County to plead guilty to the attempted homicide of Robert Beard.
Skates was in court for a regular appearance, but shortly before, he decided to enter a guilty plea for attempted homicide.
On December 4, 2019, court papers indicate that Skates broke into his ex-girlfriend's house in Browndale and confronted her and her male companion Robert Beard.
Skates shot Beard in the face with a .22 caliber rifle and fled before police and first responders arrived at the home.
Beard was seriously injured but survived the attack.
Later that night, Skates led state police on a brief chase near Waymart before being taken into custody. Skates has been held at the Wayne County Correctional Facility since he was arrested more than a year ago.
"We are glad that he has turned this page in this book and closed this chapter, giving the family some relief," said Wayne District Attorney A.G. Howell.
The other charges including aggravated assault and burglary against Jesse Skates were dropped for this plea. Sentencing for Skates will be on March 4.