Surprise guilty plea to attempted homicide in Wayne County

In a surprise turn of events, a Wayne County man pleaded guilty to attempted homicide from an incident in 2019.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jesse Skates appeared in court on Thursday in Wayne County to plead guilty to the attempted homicide of Robert Beard.

Skates was in court for a regular appearance, but shortly before, he decided to enter a guilty plea for attempted homicide.

On December 4, 2019, court papers indicate that Skates broke into his ex-girlfriend's house in Browndale and confronted her and her male companion Robert Beard.

Skates shot Beard in the face with a .22 caliber rifle and fled before police and first responders arrived at the home.

Beard was seriously injured but survived the attack.

Later that night, Skates led state police on a brief chase near Waymart before being taken into custody. Skates has been held at the Wayne County Correctional Facility since he was arrested more than a year ago.

"We are glad that he has turned this page in this book and closed this chapter, giving the family some relief," said Wayne District Attorney A.G. Howell.