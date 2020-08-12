Dine by the falls in a private greenhouse

Ledges Hotel has added a unique experience to take in the beauty of their main attraction during the winter months while eating out safely

HAWLEY, Pa. — Many restaurants were in demand for outdoor dining during the pandemic and have had to get creative as winter sets in, including Ledges Hotel in Hawley.

To accommodate more guests, Ledges Hotel has constructed two private greenhouses for dining. Each greenhouse can accommodate up to eight people.

The greenhouses were put up and opened to guests right after Thanksgiving. Management says the response has exceeded expectations.

"People want to sit by the waterfall; they want to be outside. And the fact that they can have private conversation and just like a night as if they were at home but get the professional and the culinary experience of being out," said Settlers Hospitality Group CEO Justin Genzlinger.

Even on days when the weather is in the 20s, you will feel sitting inside the greenhouse that you'll be able to take your jacket off and enjoy your meal.

"They keep everyone warm for dinner, over 70 degrees, and it's all, you know, fresh air that comes in and out, so you know, for people who want to be with just their table and not go indoors, we can take them right to the greenhouse," continued Genzlinger.

The hotel is limiting reservations of the greenhouses to two reservations per night to ensure each greenhouse is properly cleaned between groups.

"We wouldn't just turn it over and see people right away, so one group would leave, and then we would clean them either overnight if it's one, or we would clean them in an hour in between service."

This time of year, there is no outdoor seating. The greenhouses give guests the option to take in the beauty of the falls in winter.

"I think people always think of this area as a summer place only, and here's an example of a beautiful place all winter long."

Management says they have two more greenhouses to put up leading up to New Year's Eve, or if they continue to book more reservations before then.