Greene Dreher Sterling Fair is back

The popular Pocono attraction returned last Friday after a year off for the pandemic.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — County fair season continues this week in the Poconos. The Greene Dreher Sterling Fair runs through Labor Day in Wayne County.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the GDS Fair began last Friday.

The barns at the Greene Dreher Sterling fair are filled with the sounds of farm animals.

4-H members rely on county fairs, including Hailey Wasman, who is showing several animals at the fair, including cows to be sold later in the week at auction. It's something that wasn't easy for many 4-H members last year due to the pandemic.

"'We had people lined up to buy ours, so it wasn't horrible, but having no fair was bad. I missed it. It was all my family and friends, and it's when I get to see them, and I missed them all."

Logan MacDonald raised a sheep named Helen for the fair and hopes Helen can win her category to get the best shot to earn top dollar in the auction to help his family.

"$800 to $900 tops," Logan said. "I want to put some of it into our farm. Our barn is half-built, and I want to put some money into the barn."

These kids say it's a good lesson to learn hard work and responsibility, but parting ways with their animals is the hard part.

"I've learned growing up on the farm. I know it's hard, but you're going to see animals come and go," Hailey said. "You live with it, but it is sad."