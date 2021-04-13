Grants awarded for river access

Two new public access points are one step closer to being built along the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission awarded grants for construction of river access points, one near Industrial Point in Honesdale and the other in White Mills.

The project will provide people more access to the river for outdoor activities.

"We'll have a nice boat access there that has handicap accessibility for people who are handicapped and want to go there and fish. It'll be great for river access for putting in kayaks," said Comm. Brian Smith.