Grant money providing access to river in Wayne County

State funding is helping a river trails project in Honesdale and White Mills move forward.

HONESDALE, Pa. — For the past few years, a grassroots group made up of community organizations and Wayne County officials have worked to provide river access for people to enjoy the Lackawaxen River.

This week, the Lackawaxen River Trails project was awarded state funding totaling more than $400,000 to help create public access locations to the river in Honesdale and White Mills. This is in addition to nearly $300,000 received last year from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

"This is one of the areas that has lacked this type of trail system. And this is just the first start in establishing the river trails and land trails connecting all of these communities along the river corridor," said Jim Hamill of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

The river trails will also be great for tourism to help the local economy, especially since people have spent more time outdoors over the last two years.

"Look at how many people took advantage of some of the public spaces all over the commonwealth," said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Kramer. "So it's really important for us that we develop that into our planning. Quality of life is improved not just for everybody that lives here in the area, but people who visit, and that's a big draw for people that are considering is this where I want to start my business or do I want to stay in this area."

This money received from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has come at a good time so that when the weather breaks, people might be able to start seeing this project come to life.

"We can finally see the shovels go into the ground, and the construction starts to put people back in connection with the river and with each other and the communities as well. It's a multi-municipality opportunity here and the county being behind it is a major part of that as well," Hamill added.

Those involved with the Lackawaxen River Trails hope the project will be completed by 2023.