Governor Wolf: Schools to decide mask policy

Masking decisions will soon be left up to individual school districts again. Governor Wolf said he intends to give that authority back to schools early next year.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf said he's planning to lift the statewide mask mandate at public schools in mid-January, leaving decisions about masking in schools up to the districts again.

The governor announced plans to lift the statewide school mask mandate on January 17, hoping to move back to a more normal school setting.

Some parents at Bingham Park in Hawley said their kids have had enough.

"If you want to protect yourself that's fine, but yet again my body, my choice," said Erica Modiano, Hawley. "I think these kids, you guys want to show your smiling faces, right? They like to smile and be able to see teachers' faces."

Megan Whitty started homeschooling right before the pandemic began and kept her kids out of public schools when she saw mask requirements go into effect, concerned about their development.

"It's different when you're playing with a friend and you can't see their face, especially at a young age," Whitty said. "It's really important for them to get used to facial expressions."

The Governor said Pennsylvania is in a different place than it was back in September when his administration enacted the mask mandate for all schools.

Wallenpaupack School District parent Bridget O'Donnell took part in an anti-mask rally at Bingham park on the day the mandate was announced. Even if schools get authority back, she's not convinced her district is going to make a change.

"I would like to say that I think it's going to make a difference, that maybe after everything that's happened with the protests and the meetings, that maybe they will take what we believe into consideration, But I don't think so," she said. "I think it will be exactly the same."

Other parents think the statewide mandates should stay.

"I think in the colder weather, yes," said Len from Hawley. "Maybe, come spring, the numbers will change. I'm glad to see that the vaccine is out and that you can get the vaccine at that age, so we'll go from there."

The governor is encouraging parents to protect their children and take advantage of that expanded vaccine availability.

The current mask mandate in schools is sticking around for now.

The state is expected to make an official announcement ending that mandate early next year.