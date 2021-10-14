Gov. Wolf says PA reached vaccination milestone set by his office earlier this year

People in Wayne County were happy to hear that 70 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The employees at Stephens Pharmacy were busy filling prescriptions as customers waited to pick up their medications.

Most hadn't heard the governor's announcement that Pennsylvania has hit the milestone set by his office earlier this year to have 70 percent of the state's adults fully vaccinated.

They were happy to learn that more people are getting protected from COVID-19.

“I'm very proud of Pennsylvania. And I think it's really important to get vaccinated, especially for older citizens,” said Kristy Cammerota of Gouldsboro. “I worry so much about my parents, my father's in a nursing home.”



Wayne Stephens is the pharmacist at the family-owned business.

He says this milestone is something to be celebrated but reminds people that the fight against COVID isn't over.



“It's great, we hit it. But it's no time really to let our guard down. We need to keep vaccinating,” said Stephens.

Along with the governor's news, the Food and Drug Administration announced it was approving a half dose of the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot to those in most need.

If given the okay by the CDC, Moderna would join Pfizer in providing booster shots.

“It looks like it's going to be a half dose for that same group of high-risk population that Pfizer is giving to. So those folks should get it when it's available,” said Stephens.

“People who are eligible and especially those who are most at high risk, they should be considering a booster shot, I would feel,” added Cammerota.

The FDA plans to review Johnson and Johnson's push for its booster shot next.



A final decision on both vaccines is expected by the CDC next week.

SEVENTY PERCENT of Pennsylvania adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



This is huge progress when it comes to protecting our communities from illness outbreaks.



Stay tuned as we roll out boosters and work on vaccine availability for younger children. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 13, 2021