Wayne County man locked up after struggle, gunfire in Gouldsboro

A woman was shot during an altercation Tuesday night, according to state police.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A man from Wayne County is locked up after a woman he was struggling with was hit by gunfire.

State police say Srebre Blazeski, 63, of Lehigh Township, near Gouldsboro, was involved in a struggle with a 59-year-old woman at a home on Pawnee Path around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the struggle, the victim tried to take a gun away from Blazeski and was shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.