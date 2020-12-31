Getting ready for a different New Year's Eve in Wayne County

Many folks are gearing up to ring in the New Year, pandemic style. Newswatch 16 spoke with people & businesses in Honesdale to see how they're getting ready.

HONESDALE, Pa. — With 2020 nearing its end, this is how a lot of people are feeling in the final days of this year.

"I'm looking forward to turning a new leaf over with ending 2020 and going into 2021," said Tina Sepesi of Tyler Hill.

However, people will still be celebrating New Year's Eve, and here in Honesdale, businesses are getting ready, even though everything will look and feel a lot different than in previous years. That includes the Wine Room and Hotel Wayne.

"We're hoping to have a pretty good day. Obviously, it's just take out dining at this point, but we're getting some orders already," said James Petorak, Hotel Wayne General Manager. "People are calling ahead of time, so we're anticipating a pretty good day. We have a wine expanded permit here at the hotel, so we're able to sell bottles of wine, along with dinners."

Newswatch 16 traveled up and down Main Street in Honesdale, which was featured over the summer in Philly Magazine, calling this part of Wayne County an up and coming, hip town.

We found some people filling up beer growlers for New Year's Eve at Irving Cliff Brewery, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the country.

Others were popping into local stores like Stourbridge Bistro, which recently opened up and is just trying to get through these COVID-19 times.

"It's slower than normal because you don't have the people. You don't have the business. Until hopefully January 4th, the governor allows up to reopen, so we can at least go back to 50 percent capacity. That'd be great," said Jackie Verrastro, Stourbridge Bistro Owner.