Scouts dedicate cabin in Wayne County

For more than a decade, Boy Scout Troops have been working to salvage a cabin handcrafted by one of the founders of the Boy Scouts.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Generations of Scouts gathered in Wayne County for the dedication of a cabin.

The cabin originally was built in Pike County and pre-dates the Scouts themselves.

And now, it will serve future generations at Goose Pond Scout Reservation.

"One is to appreciate scouting history and what we've done for over 113 years, and then the other is to just recognize what's happening in scouting today," said Kevin Bishop, Scout Executive.

The cabin includes many original items, featuring logs that are more than a hundred years old.