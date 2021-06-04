Garden centers expect another busy season

After a year when many folks turned to gardening during the pandemic, workers at garden centers hope business will continue to bloom.

HAMLIN, Pa. — While it may be too early to put plants in the ground, employees at Countryside Floral and Greenhouses in Salem Township, near Hamlin, have been hard at work getting ready for what they expect to be a busy gardening season.

"Last year was a good summer for growing things, so I think people, especially new people, had good luck, and hopefully, they will be doing it again," said Robert Vonderhey, greenhouse grower at Countryside Floral and Greenhouses.

This comes after a great year of business for some garden center owners, including Countryside Floral and Greenhouses, which saw a lot of people turn to gardening during the pandemic.

"It was a slow start, but we were very blessed," Vonderhey said. "We were busy, and I think like most garden centers, it was hard to have enough product for demand. We were buying stuff from other places just to have enough stuff on our shelves or benches for customers."

This year's upcoming season is expected to be just as busy.

What can gardeners in this part of the region expect this year?

Marissa Shander works for Michell's, a wholesale garden company in Pennsylvania that distributes products and plants to garden centers across the county, including Countryside. She says it depends on each business, but if there are plant shortages, prices can increase.

"Some businesses, they're increasing vegetables because they know there's high demand. Some businesses, they're increasing everything. Last year, a lot of our businesses had record sales, and very lucky that that's how this industry is trending with everything going on in the world," said Shander.

The greenhouses are packed with perennials, house plants, and annuals for the start of the season, but employees say for some of the plants, it's just too early to bring them outside.

"We have a lot of customers coming in for that fake spring wanting to buy plants now, and we're like, you can buy them, but they're going to die," said employee Thom Dougherty.