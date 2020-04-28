Game Commission investigating bald eagle deaths in Wayne County

The birds were found in the same area over the last two months.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information related to the deaths of three bald eagles that were found in the same area of Wayne County.

The eagles were found in the vicinity of Route 6 and Route 652, near Honesdale, in Texas Township.

Game commission investigators said the first eagle, discovered on Feb. 28, was alive but in poor condition and did not survive. The second bird was found dead on March 16 and the third was found dead on April 4.

The three eagles were found within .3 miles of each other and were reported by separate individuals.

The eagles showed no signs of trauma, but toxicological screenings performed on two of the eagles revealed traces of a controlled drug commonly used to euthanize domestic animals and livestock. The Game Commission is working in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct the investigation.