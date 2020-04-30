From window tinting to yard sign printing

The owner of a window tinting company in Wayne County is expanding his business to help graduating seniors.

WAYMART, Pa. — At Backforty Window Tinting, Ed Belavitz is a one-man show. He owns, operates, and even does his own PR. He started the business in 2015, and about six months ago expanded, starting to design and print custom signs and decals.

"I have a hard time telling customers no," Belavitz joked. "I had a lot of customers ask for decals to get done for stickers, custom stickers, business stickers, logos, and stuff like that."

So when the business became more than just window tinting, Belavitz got a machine to print those signs and decals, never knowing what he'd be using it for just months later. Backforty Window Tinting is now printing yard signs for graduating seniors as a way to lift their spirits.

"Try to help boost morale a little bit. I do feel bad for the seniors. They're missing out on the best time of their life. They don't even know it," he said.

In just the two weeks since he has been doing it, Belavitz has printed more than 200 yard signs for graduating seniors.

"To see the smile on the kids' faces if the kids are with them. To see the reaction of the parents. It's humbling."

With the signs taking off more than he could have ever imagined, Belavitz even created an online store to make ordering easy. He can deliver the sign, or you can pick it up at his shop near Waymart.

"Let the classmates know or the class know, we're all behind them, we're all in this together," he said.

The regular signs are $10, if you add a picture it's $20. But as a Western Wayne graduate himself, his heart aches a little more for the senior Wildcats, so Belavitz is selling those for $5.