Free water testing kits for residents with wells in Wayne County

Penn State Extension is offering an online program to learn about testing wells and springs for contaminants; participants will be sent a free testing kit.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you've ever thought there could be something wrong with your well water, there's an opportunity to have it tested.

Penn State Extension received federal grant money to provide free educational programs and water testing kits for some county residents.

"When people drink their water, there are parameters that can be esthetic, where they know they're there. And this is things like our iron-manganese or rotten egg odor but there are a lot of other parameters that have a health risk that aren't going to show up like bacteria, nitrates, arsenic, barium," said Peter Wulfhorst.

Wayne County is one of the counties chosen to receive the funds for this program.

Wulfhorst is an educator with Penn State Extension who will be conducting the webinar about water testing in March.

You must sign up for the program and once completed, you will receive the testing kit.

"Basically to educate them on their private well, why it's important to test what are some of the important components of having a good well, why it's important to test and then we'll be testing for certain parameters that have health risk associated with them," Wulfhorst said.

Participants will collect a water sample using the testing kit, then send it off to a lab where it will be tested for any contaminants that may be in the water.

After the lab completes testing the water sample, they will send you the results of the test.

"If they have questions once they receive their test results, we'll have a follow-up webinar to answering those questions provide additional information," Wulfhorst said.

There is a limited number of spots available so anyone interested should sign up soon.

There are also upcoming water testing webinars scheduled for residents of Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties to participate in later this spring.

To sign up for the webinar, visit the Penn State Extension page here.

You can also call 1-877-345-0691.