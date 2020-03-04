Free meals for employees in Wayne County

More than a hundred employees at several Settlers Properties were eligible for the free meals handed out.

HAWLEY, Pa. — A business is making sure its employees have food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 meals consisting of roast turkey, roast beef, mashed potatoes, and veggies were handed out at the Settlers Inn.

Employees say they're thankful to have a boss who cares.

"It's amazing, it's really great of them to be doing this for us and they're a great family and everybody," said Michelle Giblin. "I know the friends that I've talked to that I do work with everybody's really really appreciative."