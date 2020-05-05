Wayne County artist making masks instead of artwork

The Honesdale event space Basin and Main has been converted into a mask-making studio and has made about 1,000 masks for free.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Samuelle Green runs the event space Basin & Main in downtown Honesdale. As an artist, she likes to keep her hands busy. Normally it's making art.

Until February of last year, the space at Basin and Main held the Paper Caves Artwork installation that drew large crowds while it was up.

Now the crowds of people are coming for masks, free of charge, made by Samuelle and her family and friends.

"We had a lot of materials here from past jobs and other projects, so it seemed like a great fit to use up some of the extras for a good cause," said Green.

Samuelle and her team have made about 1,000 masks to date. It didn't take long for people to find out more masks were being put out for the taking. While Newswatch 16 cameras were rolling, all the masks Samuelle put out were quickly scooped up.

"I think social media has helped a lot, posting that there were going to be free masks here available to anyone who needs."

With material going fast and little to no income, Samuelle wants to get back to work but is happy to help her community any way she can.

"I mean, I like doing this, too. I always need to be making something and need to be busy, so it's kind of a little bit of the same thing, but I do need to take on some other freelance jobs."

Samuelle is putting mask making on hold to get back to her artwork, but she wants people to know if you didn't get one, there's still a way you can make your own.

"If you have materials to make masks, there is a mask-making tutorial on BasinAndMain.com so you can make your own and maybe make some for some friends."