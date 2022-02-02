Free masks arriving in Wayne County

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers is offering free N-95 masks at any of their facilities.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Free N-95 masks from the federal government are slowly but surely making their way into the hands of Americans.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers recently received a shipment of nearly 10,000 masks.

You can grab a mask at any of Wayne Memorial Community Health Center's primary care facilities, urgent cares, or dental offices.

Newswatch 16 ran into patients at Hamlin Family Health Center taking advantage.

"I haven't found them. This is the first I've actually seen them so it's always a good thing," said Robert Wetherill of Hamlin.