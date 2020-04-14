Folks dealing with tree troubles after stormy Monday

People in many communities had to spend the day cleaning up after Monday's storms. That includes parts of Wayne County where some people were still without power.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Chainsaws could be heard Tuesday in Wayne County, taking down trees that knocked out power to homes just outside Hawley.

Carl Mosher's mother lives alone and had been without power since Monday night and came to help since she had no heat.

"I took a little kindling from my house and she had wood down here so we got her fireplace started in the living room, so she'd have some heat," Mosher said.

PPL crews were trying to fix the lines as fast as they could. They know more people are working from home or just staying at home to be safe and power is necessary.

"With everybody staying home, it is an inconvenience and I think the PPL people and whoever is working with them, they're trying to hurry this up, just for that fact also."

The heavy rain and winds that came through knocked down lots of trees across our area. It was only perfect timing that it became essential for tree trimmers to be out cleaning up.

"We're all trying to do the right thing with this coronavirus, social distancing, and just finding out jobs that are more essential, more important to take care of right now and to be following the rules as we're supposed to," said Jamie Crum of Crum Tree Service.

We found a crew from Crum Tree Service taking down a tree in Honesdale that had to come down after large branches landed on the house. Jamie Crum says a call to have them check trees on your property with no interaction could save you from having problems with downed trees later.