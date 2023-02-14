Flowers and food in Wayne County

Level Grounds Café aimed to help people pick out their flowers and grab a bite to eat all at once.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flower shops were buzzing with customers eager to pick up their flowers for loved ones this Valentine's Day.

But a shop in aims to help people pick out their flowers and grab a bite to eat all at once.

Level Grounds Café had a bouquet bar all set up; you could also grab some coffee and brunch while you're there.

"We had a really great time here at level grounds, we did quite a bit of business with our local community and we're happy to give 10% of our proceeds to the Level Grounds Mission at Do Kenya," said Gabriele Murphy, owner of Everjoy Flower Farm.

The event was held from 8 a.m. 2 p.m.