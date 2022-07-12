Flames tear through Honesdale business

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday.
Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook.
The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale.
You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out.
The former VFW upstairs also has smoke damage.
Bonnie Drake is a past department president of VFW 531.
She calls the fire devastating for the businesses and the downtown as a whole.
Bonnie said, "The building holds so many memories for so many people because it was a staple in the community, and it still is."
Honesdale fire officials and state police are looking for what caused the fire here in Wayne County.
