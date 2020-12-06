Flag Day ceremony held in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — A Flag Day ceremony was held outside the Wayne County Courthouse.
Ekat Pereya, who was recently granted US citizenship, sang the "National Anthem" and "God Bless America."
Dozens of county workers handed out flags to adults and children who watched as Old Glory was raised.
"To me, it's a symbol of the country," said Walt Hyzer, American Legion Post 807 Commander. "I fought for this flag for this country for years. And to me, it is everything. It's still difficult for me at my age even to listen to the national anthem without getting choked up."
The ceremony in Wayne County marked the adoption of the stars and stripes in 1777.