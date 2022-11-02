Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress stopped by Belmont Lake and found people and trying their luck before the time comes hoping to reel in a few extra fish.

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake.

"Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly from Honesdale. "This way, we get an opportunity to get back out on the lake, maybe get out there to ice fish as well and try it out."

"I just wanted to get on it before the water is drained," said Marguerite Black from Lake Ariel. "Other than that, I didn't go fishing. I thought about it, but maybe at a later date."

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission plans to partially drain the 172-acre lake ahead of a dam rehabilitation project. Until then, as long as you have a fishing license, there are no limits on how many fish you can reel in."

"I'm thinking about coming up and fishing it again. You know, there is nice fish in here, and we always did good with the ice fishing derbies. A lot of fish would be caught, some really nice fish," said Tom Kuckla of Dupont.

Fishermen don't have to rush over to the lake to take advantage of the temporary rules. They'll be in place until the draining process at Belmont Lake begins next summer or fall.

Effective Saturday, Oct. 29, all seasons, sizes and creel limits will be lifted at Belmont Lake in Wayne County. Fishing license requirements still apply.



Effective Saturday, Oct. 29, all seasons, sizes and creel limits will be lifted at Belmont Lake in Wayne County. Fishing license requirements still apply.