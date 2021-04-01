First snowstorm of 2021 turns region into winter wonderland

Parts of Wayne County got anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow, after snow fell all day on Sunday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Driving along the roads in rural Wayne County was a beautiful sight on Monday. Snow-covered trees and pristine white fields stretched for miles.

Sunday's storm left several inches into the night, and many people we spoke to awoke to enjoy the beauty of a northeastern Pennsylvania January day.

"When I was a kid, we had about six feet of snow in about two days, and this is nothing. I enjoy it. I like it," said Brooks Nicklas of Beach Lake.

Nicklas says he had a good amount fall at his house in Beach Lake and knew enjoying the snow wouldn't last long before he had to begin the work.

"I had to go out and plow, not only my driveway but my neighbor's driveway and the private road that we live on. It took me about an hour and a half or two hours, but it's always fun to be on my tractor," said Nicklas.

The snow may have been a nuisance for people to clean up on Monday morning, but it wasn't a big deal for restaurants that didn't have to worry about clearing it for outdoor dining.

Employees at Scarfalloto's Towne House Diner in Honesdale were thankful for the covered outdoor patio since they couldn't have customers dining inside before Monday, but they still had to keep those customers safe if they came early for breakfast.

"The roads weren't as nice this morning. I definitely noticed that coming in. Then making sure the parking lot is safe for all of our customers is definitely something we had to do this morning," said Michaela Stephens of Scarfallato's Towne House Diner.

Employees said they didn't have as busy a morning as they had hoped but figured people hadn't finished cleaning up the wet, heavy snow.

Bob Peer spent the early hours clearing parking lots and sidewalks at Wayne Memorial Hospital.