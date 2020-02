The fire hit the place in White Mills around 11 a.m.

WHITE MILLS, Pa. — A fire forced workers out of a few businesses in Wayne County Tuesday morning.

We found firefighters on the roof of a building in the White Mills area of Texas Township around 11 a.m.

The place houses several businesses including New Wave Custom Woodworking.

Crews say the fire started in the air filtration system of the woodworking shop.