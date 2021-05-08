Fire destroys cleaning and restoration business in Wayne County

Flames leveled a business that usually helps others after disasters in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A business in Wayne County that helps people recover from fires is a pile of rubble.

Flames broke out at ProJan Cleaning and Restoration north of Honesdale early Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. to find a ball of flames.

Firefighters fought the flames from the outside.

"It was just an, an inferno when we got here, so," said Equinunk Fire Chief Darryl Gill.

The business, which has been around more than 40 years and specializes in fire, smoke, soot, and water restoration, is now a pile of burned rubble.

"Complete shock, left here yesterday at 4:30 in the afternoon for the day and come here at 1:30 this morning to see it burned to the ground was very emotional, realty heartbreaking, small family-owned business," said Chad Kilhullen from ProJan Cleaning & Restoration.

Fire officials say no one was inside at the time of the blaze, and no one was hurt.

This business has eight full-time employees who call themselves a tight group.

"This is what we do for a living. I mean, we do fire and water restoration, and not ever did I think we would be responding to our own shop for something so tragic," added Kilhullen.

The ProJan workers say they'll be getting right back to work, working from their homes for the time being, and rebuilding as soon as possible.

This business specializes in helping others bounce back from things like fires. They do smoke, fire, and water restoration.