Fire destroys lumberyard in Wayne County

PROMPTON, Pa. — A fire destroyed a lumber yard in Wayne County.
Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. at Aldenville Log and Lumber near Prompton on Thursday.
About two dozen departments from Wayne, Susquehanna and Lackawanna counties showed up to battle it.
"Tthe cavalry came. They came down, and it was unbelievable the response of the firemen," said Pat Danchak. "They got here after the initial call really, really quick. What we were worried about was the propane tanks right on the bottom there. We couldn't get any information to the firemen. Basically, they handled that 20 minutes later."
Authorities haven't said what caused the fire in Wayne County.
