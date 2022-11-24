Fire damages home in Wayne County

The fire was under control after a half hour.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County.

The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in about a half hour.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the homeowner who says no one was injured, but a cat did die.

The Madisonville Fire Chief says a space heater in the basement is what sparked the fire.

The basement, along with the first floor, took on smoke damage and fire damage in Wayne County.