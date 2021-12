The fire started just before 2 p.m. in Waymart.

WAYMART, Pa. — Fire crews spent more than an hour battling flames at a home in Wayne County.

Flames broke out along Old Racht Road near Waymart just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in the chimney and then spread to the rest of the home.

Everyone made it out safely.

So far, no word on what caused the fire in Wayne County.