HAMLIN, Pa. — Fire damaged a building in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon.

Flames engulfed part of Strehle's Outdoor Furniture Store along Route 196.

The flames broke out around noon.

The fire chief says that was building damaged housed a store and a woodworking area.

A fire marshall has ruled it an accident.