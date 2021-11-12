Felony charges filed against state trooper in Wayne County

Cpl. Brian Rickard works out of the state police barracks in Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A member of the Pennsylvania State Police has been arrested on felony charges in Wayne County.

He's accused of stealing heroin from the evidence room there and ingesting the drugs while at work.

Authorities also allege that Rickard used work computers to cover up the thefts. He faces a long list of obstruction, forgery, evidence tampering, and drug charges.