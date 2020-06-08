Feeling isolated? New study reveals you are not alone

The coronavirus may be keeping even close family from connecting, according to new research.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — New research from a company called StoryTerrace shows that one-third of people in Pennsylvania have not spoken to their parents in the past month, despite considering them the most important people in their life.

The research indicates that 20 percent of people cannot remember the last time they had a meaningful conversation that was not online.

"We find that totally surprising, and this is not only in Pennsylvania, this is across the board. I think people in this society tend to be disconnected, even though we have all the tools to be connected, even during this pandemic, we see that a lot of people are re-evaluating what is important," said Giles Schippers of StoryTerrace.

That study also found more people are choosing to write down their own life stories or those of their family members, afraid that if they do not, they will be forgotten.

"They journal more, they think more about life, about what matters, and they find that writing and writing about their life story is a sort of helpful thing to do."

Researchers said now is the perfect time for people to start conversations with family, friends, and neighbors, checking in and sharing stories, including those about this health crisis and how they are coping.