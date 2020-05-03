Feel like royalty in Wayne County castle

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to stay at a castle, you're in luck. Check out the medieval mansion in Wayne County where you can stay like royalty.

BEACH LAKE, Pa. — Tucked away on over 100 acres of land in Wayne County sits a castle with turrets, stone, even a door that looks like a drawbridge. Enter through those doors and step into this one-of-a-kind venue.

"We had a couple different ideas and we settled on a castle. It's timeless. every generation seems to have a castle. It's magical. You could get married here. You could bring your family here. Kids love it. Adults love it," said co-owner Matt Dodson.

Dodson and his business partner Tom Gannon started construction on this 26-bedroom venue in 2018. The castle was completed in just 10 months and welcomed its first guests last August.

"We get groups from literally all over the world, a lot of family groups, corporate groups. We get people calling and I look down at my phone and one day it says Egypt," Tom Gannon said.

"It's got the conference room, 90-seat conference room. It's got a 72-seat movie theater, side by side candle-pin bowling alleys, full-size regulation indoor basketball court, arcade, mini-golf," Dodson said.

Each room offers different amenities, but what you have to look for are the secret rooms that are hiding in plain sight.

"It kind of goes along with the whole castle theme, hidden walls or passages, things like this. With the treasure hunts, it's going to be interesting. I don't want to give away too many of the secrets," Gannon said.

But do you have to be a king and queen to pay to rent the whole place? The owners say not if you've got a large group that wants a unique experience.

"The prices average from $3,500 a night to $7,500 a night just depending on what time of the year, if it's a holiday, what you want included. However, if you come with 44 people, it could be $100 a night."

There are also two other locations on the property: the Guest House and Hilltop Mansion that can accommodate smaller groups.