Fire company holds Father's Day fundraiser in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — An annual Father's Day fundraiser had a bit of a different look this year in Wayne County.

The Waymart Volunteer Fire Company held its Father's Day Chicken Barbecue Sunday at Kennedy's Grove.

Usually, families can come by and enjoy a sit-down meal, but out of an abundance of safety the dinners were handed out drive-thru style.

"Without community and donations the fire company's really all of us around are struggling at this time and this is one of our big fundraisers. We really appreciate the community that's been coming out and helping us this year," said Cliff Jones, Deputy Fire Chief.