Father sent to prison for death of baby girl

HONESDALE, Pa. — A father is headed to prison for the death of his infant child in Wayne County.

Wayne Tompkins was sentenced Thursday morning to 21 to 60 months in state prison.

Tompkins pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month.

Police say Tomkins had taken illegal drugs the night the 3-month-old child died.

It happened in September of 2019 at a home on Trout Lake near Gouldsboro.

The baby girl had drugs in her system as well as broken bones, bruises, and brain injuries.