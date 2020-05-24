Farmers market kicks off in Wayne County

Farmers, producers, and artisans had their goods for sale along Willow Avenue in Honesdale.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect day to kick off the Wayne County Farmer's Market.

New safety guidelines were in effect for shoppers and sellers at the market.

But people say they were happy to oblige the new rules to get their hands on some locally grown food.

"I'm really happy, I didn't expect much, I really didn't think that many farmers were going to come out and I'm really happy even though it's pouring rain because this is my favorite farmers market," said Jayme Sklar.