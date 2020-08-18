Farm-to-table business in Wayne County opens a store

The business that just started in April Is already expanding with premade meals and a coffee shop.

WAYMART, Pa. — Family Farms Northeast is a subscription service that brings meat from farms in Wayne County straight to your table.

"We've already love food and we're already farming and so how can we expand upon local agriculture? And not only be able to keep our business going and keep our families fed, but expand on that and help other families," said co-founder Brandon Flynn.

Flynn and his business partners started this venture in April. They've teamed up with farms in the area to get a healthy product straight to people's doorsteps.

"Our plan was to try to start slow, especially with shipping frozen products. We ship our subscription boxes up and down the east coast, so with doing that, there was a learning curve and making sure that product leaves frozen and arrives frozen."

Family Farms Northeast soon needed a larger space to pack and ship their products and found it in a former pizzeria along Route 6 in Waymart. And shipping is not all they'll do here.

"We're going to have all of our meats available here, premade meals, some of our specialties. We're going to do some cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and a small coffee shop, so we'll have Electric City roasting coffee in here," Flynn said.

Customers purchasing subscription boxes or from the meat market will know that their meat comes from local farms, fresh from Wayne County.

"With everything that's going on, people are starting to realize that more food than they know is coming from China and Australia and Canada, and so to have the opportunity to really buy it within driving distance of where it's raised is huge."