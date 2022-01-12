Family opens Hallmark-inspired Christmas tree farm

For one family in Wayne County, putting up their own Christmas tree wasn't enough. Instead, they transformed their backyard into a Christmas tree farm.

BEACH LAKE, Pa. — If there's one benefit that comes out of an obsession with Hallmark movies, it's this. Aleah Spry from Damascus Township likes the films so much she wanted to live in one.

"And I talked to Dave: 'I think we should totally start a Christmas tree farm.' He was like, 'OK ... '" Aleah recalled. "I don't think he truly believed me until the transplants showed up on the front porch."

"We came home from one school one day, and it was just Christmas!" 16-year-old Aviana Spry said.

The family's three-car garage is now filled with the smell of Fraser fir and has been transformed into a Christmas tree barn.

The Spry family planted their first trees two Christmases ago, but it could be almost a decade until they see the fruits of their labor.

"You have to hope and cross your fingers that you did everything right, and then in ten years or so, you end up with a Christmas tree," said Dave Spry.

Until then, they're selling pre-cut trees from Vermont.

It's truly a family affair at this farm. Sisters Aviana and Chloee bake cookies for the customers.

"We also make the hot chocolate and just help with anything that to be done, like helping wrap the trees," Chloee said.

Even 5-year-old Cooper pitches in. He has to ensure his spot on the nice list somehow if he wants to get all the toy tractors and trains he's asking Santa for.

"Like 500!" he told us with a big grin.

Toys aside, the Christmas magic his parents have brought to their home is already rubbing off on Cooper.

"Well, it makes me feel like I want to start a Christmas tree farm."

"Like your parents?" we asked.

"Yup!" he replied.

For mom Aleah, it's all about tradition.

"I remember as a kid, the thing I loved most was going with my family and picking out our perfect Christmas tree. And I just want that for other people, to have a nice place for people to come and be able to pick out a tree, have some cocoa and cookies, see the animals, take a Christmas picture, just all about the experience."

Oh yeah, the animals. When you come tree shopping here, don't be surprised if you run into goats, sheep, or chickens.

Spry's Family Christmas Tree Farm is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spry's Family Christmas Tree Farm is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to come on a weeknight, just give them a call ahead of time.

