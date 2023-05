Reports of a suspicious package shut down a post office in Wayne County Sunday morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to the post inspector, the Waymart Post Office along Honesdale Road received a suspicious package just before 9 a.m.

An ambulance came by to check out employees, and everyone was okay.

Officials eventually determined the package was not hazardous.

Surrounding homes were evacuated for a short time during the investigation.

Officials say the post office in Wayne County will reopen Monday as usual.