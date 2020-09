The Chamber of Northern Pocono's Fall Arts and Crafts Fair was held at Bingham Park in Hawley Saturday morning.

HAWLEY, Pa. — The Chamber of Northern Pocono's Fall Arts and Crafts Fair was held at Bingham Park in Hawley Saturday morning.

More than 70 vendors were on hand with unique handcrafted items up for grabs including jewelry, baked goods, pet treats, and more.

Organizers say the artisans traveled from near and far to showcase their creative gift ideas.