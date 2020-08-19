Expect delays on restocking at furniture stores

Increasing demand for household furnishings like couches and beds is making it hard for businesses to restock their showrooms.

HONESDALE, Pa. — VanGorder's Furniture in downtown Honesdale has four floors of beds, couches, and other items to furnish the inside of your home. The pandemic shut down the business in March for the first time in 80 years, and the owners weren't sure how business would bounce back when they reopened. Store owners say they didn't expect the surge of customers like they've had the last couple months.

"A lot of sold tags on items that there normally wouldn't be. We're doing the best we can and try to spread things out and show what we can for now," said manager Max VanGorder.

Jackie Burress was shopping at VanGorder's looking for a new dining set.

"I'm kind of particular in what I'm looking for right now. I did settle before and now I want to be particular. I'm looking for a farmhouse kind of style. I'll just order it and I'm happy," said Burress.

People staying at home might be looking to upgrade their comfort items, like couches and chairs, but finding exactly what they want might take a little bit longer than normal.

"There's pieces we can normally expect in three or four weeks and now we're expecting three or four months," said VanGorder.

Many furniture companies are backed up because of the lack of lumber available, making it harder for furniture stores to restock.

Burress was prepared to wait for exactly what she wanted but didn't realize the delay on ordering furniture could be several weeks if it's not in stock.

"I'm very surprised that I might have to order and wait eight weeks for it. I'm very surprised. I didn't think anyone was out spending money," said Burress.

"We've just been trying to order everything we can and just hope it arrives sooner than later," continued VanGorder.