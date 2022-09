Brian Rickard was assigned to Troop R in Honesdale at the time of the crimes.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A former state trooper has been sentenced for stealing drugs from the evidence room in Wayne County.

Brian Rickard was sentenced earlier this week to six to 24 months on house arrest followed by three years of probation.

Investigators say Rickard stole heroin packets from the evidence room at Troop R in Honesdale, took the drugs at work and at home, and used work computers to cover up the thefts.

Rickard pleaded guilty in June.