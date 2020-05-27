Essential worker daycare kids sending positive vibes

A daycare activity has gained a lot of attention in the Honesdale area.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Lunchtime at a daycare in Honesdale means sitting at a safe distance apart these days, but counselors are just thankful the kids are able to attend.

"We know they're here and safe, they're still getting to have fun. Still learning, getting their school work done," said Wayne County YMCA Day Care Director, Carly Allen.

The 15 to 25 kids who attend the daycare are kindergarten through 5th graders and children of medical professionals, grocery store employees, and other essential workers.

The Wayne County YMCA started the daycare in April because camps and other after school activities are canceled.

"Make sure they know there's still some normalcy. They can still see their friends. All of us that work here are familiar faces to most of them. It's really nice to know we can still be in their lives and keep them happy," Allen explained.

One daycare activity has been getting quite a bit of attention around Honesdale.

The kids decorated tags with positive and encouraging messages on them.

"It was really fun. I had these glitter pens. We put glitter on them. It was so much because I did it with my friend, Gabby, and it was super fun doing it," 7-year-old Aleah Kimble said.

The kids made about 100 of the tags and tied them around the parking meters on Church and Main Streets in Honesdale.

"One of them said winners never quit and quitters never win," 8-year-old Harvey Waugh explained.

Daycare counselors asked people who found a tag to take it with them if it meant something to them and to post about it on Facebook.

"There's still positive things and good things to come. We should all still be happy and have a good time. Especially seeing the kids do it and seeing people in the community react to what the kids are doing during this time is great," Allen said.