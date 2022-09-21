Enjoying last summer day on the lake

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found lots of people out on Lake Wallenpaupack enjoying what could be the last taste of summer.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A warm day of sunshine on Lake Wallenpaupack before the fall chill creeps in could only mean one thing — one last go on the boat to wrap up the summer.

"Get away from the population, have some time for yourself, and just enjoy the beauty of the surroundings," Marco Dorn said. "Friday is supposed to get really cold, so just wanted to squeeze in one good day."

People heading out on the lake tell Newswatch 16 that when Mother Nature gives you a day like this, you have to take advantage of it.

"Oh, the weather is great; the weather is unbelievable," George Larnerd said. "A good day like this, you don't want to waste it."

"Today is gorgeous. The sun is shining. God has blessed us with beautiful weather, no humidity, because what's the sense of being out when it's humid? We have the sunshine, the breeze!" Lance Mirkin said.

The parking lot at the public boat launch was filling up early in the day. For some, it's a family tradition that goes back decades.

"I practically grew up here. It's like my second home. My parents started coming up here in the early '60s. I just can't give it up. I love the tradition," Dorn said.

For others, it's a well-deserved day of relaxation.

"I work all summer long, seven days a week. I'm in a seasonal-type business. I can never get out to enjoy the sunshine, and I can never get out and enjoy the lake," Mirkin said.

As summer comes to a close, some boaters say they'll brave the cooler weather in the fall just to take in the view.